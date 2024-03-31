Fatal Crash, SH6 Okaramio

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 6, Okaramio this afternoon.

Police were called to the three-vehicle crash at 2:28pm.

The person died at the scene. Two others sustained moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit attended and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Police would like to speak with people who witnessed the crash, or saw an olive coloured Nissan Maxima travelling along State Highway 6 between 2pm and the time of the crash.

Please contact 105 by phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz, using “Update report”, and reference event number P058280167.

