Fourth Person Dies Following Pukaki Crash

Police can advise a fourth person has died following a crash on State Highway

8, Pukaki on Saturday 30 March.

Three people were initially confirmed deceased at the scene, and a further

three were airlifed in a serious condition and two people had moderate

injuries.

This person was one of those in a serious condition and tragically passed

away from their injuries overnight.

Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing, and Police continue to work

through a formal identification processes in relation to those that died at

the scene.

