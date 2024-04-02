Fourth Person Dies Following Pukaki Crash
Police can advise a fourth person has died following a
crash on State Highway
8, Pukaki on Saturday 30 March.
Three people were initially confirmed deceased
at the scene, and a further
three were airlifed in a serious condition and two people had moderate
injuries.
This person was one of those in
a serious condition and tragically passed
away from their injuries overnight.
Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time.
An investigation into the
crash remains ongoing, and Police continue to
work
through a formal identification processes in relation to those that died at
the scene.