NZISA Statement On The Tragedy Involving Malaysian Students At A Road Accident Near Lake Tekapo

At 1:45 pm, on 30 March 2024, a tragic road accident occurred at Lake Tekapo. The accident resulted in the devastating loss of two Malaysian students. Three other Malaysian students were injured in the same accident.

Our hearts ache for those affected by this tragedy, and we extend our sincerest condolences to the families and friends of the victims. We grieve with you during this difficult time.

This heartbreaking event has deeply impacted not only the families and friends of the victims but also the wider Malaysian student community in New Zealand.

We also stand in solidarity with the Malaysian student community during this difficult time.

May their souls rest in peace, and may those grieving find strength and solace in the support of one another.

For those in need of support or assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out to:

NZISA National President Sean Teow (president@nzisa.co.nz)

Public Relations Officer Irfaan Ariffin (publicrelations@nzisa.co.nz)

