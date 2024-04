SH 3 Blocked Near Ōtorohanga Following Truck Crash - Waikato

State Highway 3 near Ōtorohanga is blocked between Blackett Road and Awatane Road following a truck crash this morning.

The crash was reported to Police at 6am.

The truck has rolled and is blocking the road. It does not appear that any other vehicles were involved.

The driver is reported to have minor injuries.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time and motorists are asked to take alternative routes where possible.

