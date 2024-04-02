Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Update - Arrest Made After Concerning Incident In Titirangi

Tuesday, 2 April 2024, 5:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have made an arrest following a concerning incident in Titirangi last month.

The incident occurred on 19 March 2024 and involved a school aged girl allegedly being approached by a man.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, of Waitematā West CIB, says a 56-year-old man was taken into custody over Easter Weekend.

“We followed up on information from the public about a vehicle of interest in this case, which has led to the arrest,” she says.

“I would like to thank this person, and others in the community for the information they provided Police in this investigation.”

The man is scheduled to appear in the Waitākere District Court on Friday 5 April, charged with assaulting a female.

Detective Senior Sergeant Goldie says further charges cannot be ruled out as the investigation continues.

“We believe there have been similar approaches in the West Auckland area over the last several months, and we encourage members of our community who have knowledge of these incidents to please contact Police.”

Anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 240319/5568.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

As this matter this matter is now before the Court, we are limited in what more we can say but we will look to update media proactively when we are able.

