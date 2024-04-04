Paraparaumu Transport Hub Now Part Open

Access between the Paraparaumu train station and retail areas got better today with the opening of a new pedestrian crossing and part of the new transport hub plaza, reports the Kāpiti Coast District Council.

Mayor Janet Holborow said revocation of the old highway gave Council the opportunity to redesign the area to better suit local needs.

“Paraparaumu used to be a town split in two by a busy highway, but the new transport hub design puts people first, rather than prioritising through-traffic,” said Mayor Holborow.

“The redesigned transport hub will make it easier for people to move between trains and buses. The newly designed plaza areas will help activate the town centre and provide attractive, safe places for people to wait for their bus or train.

The design connects new public spaces on both sides of the road through consistent materials, finishes, street furniture and lighting.

As well as providing a slightly shorter route, the new at-grade pedestrian crossing is supported by the district’s elderly and disabled communities. They told Council a flat crossing is easier for many older and disabled people to navigate compared to using the underpass.

On the western side of the road, the new plaza area has improved pedestrian safety around Kāpiti Lights by widening footpaths and adding a ramp and stairs to better manage the variations in pavement height.

At this stage, the plaza area on the western side of the road is open but only part of the eastern plaza is available to the public. A new drop off zone - a place where drivers can stop briefly to drop off passengers - on the southbound side of the road is also open.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Richard Mansell, Chief Executive of Coastlands Shoppingtown is looking forward to people having a seamless transition between the transport hub and the town centre area.

“The new transport hub will improve the safety and amenity for people in and around the area,” said Mr Mansell.

Mayor Holborow added, “We look forward to fully opening the transport hub once Greater Wellington has finished their living roof shelters, which we expect to be sometime in June.”

Find out more at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/transport-hub

© Scoop Media

