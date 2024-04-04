Timely Reporting Sees Two Arrested In Takanini

Police are commending a proactive report to Police on Wednesday evening, which has resulted in two facing the Court today.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says Police responded to the report of suspicious activity at a commercial address on Walters Road around 10.45pm.

“This was an example of excellent work from on-site security who observed concerning behaviour and immediately alerted Police.

“Upon arrival, two people were located within the private property, however they had not entered the building.”

Both people were taken into custody without incident and have since been charged.

A 37-year-old female and a 44-year-old male will appear in the Papakura District Court today on charges relating to unlawfully entering an enclosed area.

Inspector Hunter says Police would again like to acknowledge the security who were proactive in their response.

“From calling Police in the first instance and challenging the persons found on site, this led to two timely arrests and a great result for our community.

“We believe their actions have prevented any further offending taking place.”

Police continue to remind the public about the importance of reporting offending or suspicious activity occurring in your communities.

Call 111 if the incident is happening right now or call 105 to report an incident after the fact.

People can also make a report online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

