Library Roles An Exciting Step Towards A Modern Service

A new lead librarian and two assistant librarians are coming soon to Mangawhai!

Recruiting for these three roles is an exciting step towards transitioning Mangawhai Community Library to a branch of Kaipara Libraries.

The Mangawhai branch library will offer the same professional, modern standard of services as Dargaville Library. Services will include digital support, programmes, and events, embracing te ao Māori, and connecting with the community via outreach and social media.

Kaipara District Council elected members approved funding to recruit one full time and two part time staff members at their December meeting. The community library is currently staffed by a small team of volunteers, opening 15 hours per week, and issuing more than 24,000 items each year. With paid staff the library will increase opening hours to 32 hours per week and expand services for the growing Mangawhai community.

Kaipara Libraries Manager Lisa Salter welcomes the move.

“I want to acknowledge the volunteers who have worked tirelessly for decades to run the library in Mangawhai. Now the volume of members and the increasing workload required to service this growth has exceeded what can reasonably be expected of a volunteer,” says Lisa.

The extension of services has been planned as part of the Library Strategy that was consulted and adopted by the previous Council in 2022. Initial funding will come from existing budgets, and further operational funding is budgeted in the Long Term Plan for 2024/2027.

The Mangawhai branch library will offer the same professional, modern standard of services as Dargaville Library

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Mangawhai Branch Library is scheduled to open in August. Keep an eye on Kaipara District Council channels for the confirmed date closer to the time.

About the Lead Librarian and Assistant Librarian roles

The Lead Librarian will oversee and actively engage in day-to-day operations of the Mangawhai Branch Library, providing a valuable service for our community. This is a full-time role, leading two Assistant Librarians and a small team of volunteers.

Two Assistant Librarians will provide exceptional customer experience and ensure that our communities make the most of the wide range of services Kaipara Libraries offers. Confidence in using and learning new technologies, and customer services skills are a must. These roles are up to 20 hours per week and Saturday availability is essential.

© Scoop Media

