March Climate Summary - Coldest March In 12 Years

The March 2024 Climate Summary is here.

Highlights:

- It was Aotearoa New Zealand's coldest March in 12 years, with a mean temperature of 14.8C, which is 0.99C below average

- Rainfall was below or well below normal for most of the North Island, but above or near normal for parts of Waikato, Fiordland, and Southland

- The highest temperature was 32.6°C (observed at Clyde on 2 March) and the lowest temperature was -4.9°C (observed at Waipara North on 16 March)

- The highest 1-day rainfall was 117 mm (recorded at Milford Sound on 25 March)

- The highest wind gust was 178 km/h (observed at Cape Turnagain on 26 March)

