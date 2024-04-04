Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

March Climate Summary - Coldest March In 12 Years

Thursday, 4 April 2024, 3:28 pm
Forecast: NIWA

The March 2024 Climate Summary is here.

Highlights:

- It was Aotearoa New Zealand's coldest March in 12 years, with a mean temperature of 14.8C, which is 0.99C below average

- Rainfall was below or well below normal for most of the North Island, but above or near normal for parts of Waikato, Fiordland, and Southland

- The highest temperature was 32.6°C (observed at Clyde on 2 March) and the lowest temperature was -4.9°C (observed at Waipara North on 16 March)

- The highest 1-day rainfall was 117 mm (recorded at Milford Sound on 25 March)

- The highest wind gust was 178 km/h (observed at Cape Turnagain on 26 March)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NIWA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 