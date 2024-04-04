Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waikato Regional Council Calls On Communities To Share Their Views

Thursday, 4 April 2024, 3:32 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Waikato Regional Council has opened for consultation on its 10-year plan, with the community being asked to share their views on five proposals.

To help communities get involved in the decision making process, the council has produced a consultation document that provides information on the proposals, options communities can choose between, rates implications and impacts on levels of service.

The council’s draft plan proposes an increase in rates revenue from current ratepayers of 6 per cent in 2024/25, 8 per cent in 2025/26 and 3 per cent in 2026/27.

In the first year of the plan, that means an increase of less than $50 a year for more than 80 per cent of ratepayers. However, those paying flood protection and catchment rates are likely to see larger increases.

Council Chair Pamela Storey said: “In May, elected members will make decisions on the council’s work for the next 10 years and its impact on rates. Before we do, we want to hear the views of our communities, and the best way to do this is by making a submission.”

The five topics being consulted on are:

  • Increasing the natural heritage rate to empower more communities to improve biodiversity.
  • Collecting a region-wide public transport rate.
  • Discontinuing the Regional Development Fund, so funds and staff time can be redirected elsewhere.
  • Funding for Te Waka, the regional economic development agency.
  • Changes to the funding of the council’s rural compliance and support work.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

To read the proposals and make a submission go to waikatoregion.govt.nz/ltp. Consultation ends at 4pm on Thursday, 2 May.

Cr Storey said much of the council’s new work over the next three years is about “collecting the right information to help build the resilience of our regional environment into the future”.

This includes developing a water security management plan, reviewing how we fund critical infrastructure, furthering our understanding of this region’s natural hazard and climate risks to enable resilient decision making, and identifying actions to rehabilitate the degraded catchments of Lake Waikare and Whangamarino Wetland.

Find the impact of this plan on your rates at waikatoregion.govt.nz/ratescalculator. Calculations are indicative and subject to change based on the final decisions of council. Rates will be effective from 1 July 2024.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 