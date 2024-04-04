Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Seek Information And Sightings Of A Vehicle In Queenstown Hanley’s Farm Estate

Thursday, 4 April 2024, 4:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Queenstown Police are asking anyone who saw a Mitsubishi Triton Ute, similar to the one shown in the photo above, driving in Hanley’s Farm Estate during the early hours of Sunday 31 March to come forward with information.

The vehicle is red in colour, with the registration number FYZ871.

Police also urge the residents living in the estate, particularly on Lincoln Road, Howden Drive, Barn Road, Woolshed Road, Drysdale Road and Plough Street, to check their CCTV cameras for any footage of this vehicle at around 3:30 – 5:50am on Sunday morning.

Police are currently speaking with the vehicle’s owner in relation to a motor vehicle collision incident. However, Police believe that additional information from the public will assist further with their enquiries.

If you have any information relating to this appeal, please contact Police on 105 quoting file number 240331/6283. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

