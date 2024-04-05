Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fire Season Changes For Dunedin, Lakes And Coastal Waitaki

Friday, 5 April 2024, 8:13 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has revoked the restricted fire season in the Dunedin zone from 8am Friday 5 April, until further notice.

This means people in the Dunedin zone can light outdoor fires without a permit from Fire and Emergency.

In addition, the Lakes and Coastal Waitaki zones will move from a prohibited fire season (total fire ban) to a restricted fire season. This means fires are allowed, but only with a permit approved by Fire and Emergency.

A Section 52 fireworks prohibition in the Lakes fire zone will be revoked at the same time.

Central, Strath Taieri and Upper Waitaki fire zones will remain in a prohibited fire season for now.

Announcing the fire season changes, District Manager Phil Marsh says although Otago is experiencing drier than normal conditions for the time of year, fire conditions are easing.

"Vegetation is becoming damper with cooler temperatures, longer nights, and more dew in the mornings."

The change will enable farmers to use fire for land management purposes ahead of winter, says Phil Marsh.

"It is important people are aware they still must have the necessary permissions and must ensure any fires are kept well controlled and safe.

"Always visit checkitsalright.nz before lighting and avoid lighting fires during or ahead of strong winds."

