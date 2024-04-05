Apply Now To Receive A Year's Free Business Mentoring

Our Council is really excited to share a great opportunity to secure a free professional business mentor to support you and your business for a whole year.

Thanks to the generosity of the Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA) and Business Mentors New Zealand (BMNZ), 10 Thames-Coromandel businesses will benefit from 12 months of support from a skilled business mentor passionate about helping businesses overcome challenges and build resilience.

Mentors are carefully selected and matched from Business Mentors New Zealand’s nationwide pool of 1500 dedicated and experienced businesspeople. They offer everything from general business advice, to technical and specialist knowledge, or a Te Ao Māori approach to business.

You don’t have to face this year alone

A business mentor can meet you regularly online or in person. Whatever your situation, there is likely someone appropriate for you and your business.

Some of our local business owners have already experienced great success with a BMNZ mentor. Faye Saunders owner of The Little Gallery, Tairua and Whangamatā, first heard about the opportunity to have a business mentor through her local retail association and has found the BMNZ invaluable.

“Business Mentors New Zealand... pair you with a mentor who has the appropriate skillset to mentor you in this area. The pool of mentors they have are very experienced and knowledgeable in their respective areas – I would highly recommend this opportunity.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“One of the best pieces of advice he gave me was when SH25A was closed and I started to worry. He said to me: 'You have no control over the road or the fixing of it. So, focus on the things you can control within your business.'”

How does the application process work?

To consider if a mentor is right for you and your business check out Business Mentors NZ (BMNZ) site here: Business Mentors NZ. You might also wish to listen to how having a business mentor has shaped other businesses like Gisborne-based business Pauariki Honey (radio interview).

Registration for a 12 month mentorship from BMNZ mentors is usually $295+GST. But we have 10 free mentorships to give away to deserving businesses from the Thames-Coromandel district.

To be considered for this exciting offer, all you have to do is fill out our short form including a line or two about why a mentor could help you improve your business.

Applications close 11:55pm Tuesday 30 April.

Terms and conditions apply.

We’re partnering with the five business associations across the district to help share this incredible opportunity. If you’re a successful voucher recipient, you will hear from your local business association in early May. Click here to apply now.

© Scoop Media

