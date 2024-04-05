Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Disruption To Transport On Friday Afternoon During Peak In Auckland City Centre - Auckland Transport

Friday, 5 April 2024, 11:29 am
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport (AT) is aware of a planned march today, Friday afternoon, that will likely cause disruption and delays to traffic and public transport services in the city centre between 3.30pm until 6.30pm.

The march will take place today between Parnell and Albert Park.

AT’s priority is ensuring customers and travellers are kept safe and informed of the disruptions so they can plan.

It will be a rolling closure – with closures uplifted behind the march as it progresses. No buses will be detoured, but delays to some services are expected. Check AT mobile for updates.

The march moves through these areas between 3.30pm and 6.30pm:

  • Exiting the Parnell Road Gardens via the corner of Judges Bay Road and Gladstone Road
  • Left on The Strand and moving towards the Intersection of SH16/Alten Road
  • Protest will go up Alten Road and turn left onto Symonds Street
  • Right onto Alfred Street - left on Princes Street - then entering Albert Park.

Auckland Transport urges people to plan for travelling around areas that will be impacted if possible.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 