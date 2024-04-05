Disruption To Transport On Friday Afternoon During Peak In Auckland City Centre - Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport (AT) is aware of a planned march today, Friday afternoon, that will likely cause disruption and delays to traffic and public transport services in the city centre between 3.30pm until 6.30pm.

The march will take place today between Parnell and Albert Park.

AT’s priority is ensuring customers and travellers are kept safe and informed of the disruptions so they can plan.

It will be a rolling closure – with closures uplifted behind the march as it progresses. No buses will be detoured, but delays to some services are expected. Check AT mobile for updates.

The march moves through these areas between 3.30pm and 6.30pm:

Exiting the Parnell Road Gardens via the corner of Judges Bay Road and Gladstone Road

Left on The Strand and moving towards the Intersection of SH16/Alten Road

Protest will go up Alten Road and turn left onto Symonds Street

Right onto Alfred Street - left on Princes Street - then entering Albert Park.

Auckland Transport urges people to plan for travelling around areas that will be impacted if possible.

© Scoop Media

