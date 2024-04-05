Witnesses Sought To Serious Crash In Waipu, Northland

Police investigating a serious crash in Waipu earlier this week are seeking help from the public.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Cove Road, approximately 150 metres north of Johnson Point Road, at around 1.30pm on Wednesday 3 April.

Detective Sergeant Steve Chamberlain says seven people were injured in the crash, and four of them were children.

“Sadly, one adult remains in a critical condition. Five other people are doing well and are stable, while another has been discharged from hospital.”

Police are seeking any witnesses to the crash, or driving prior to the crash, or any person with any information relating to the crash, to call the 105-reporting line quoting the file number 240403/7326 and provide details about what they have seen.

“In particular, we are seeking sightings of a silver-coloured Subaru that was travelling north on Cove Road at the time of the crash,” Detective Sergeant Chamberlain says.

“We are also seeking persons who have CCTV cameras on their property covering the Cove Road area south of Waipu township.

“And we ask anyone who might have recorded dash camera footage from the area to also come forward and assist the ongoing investigation.”

People can also contact Police online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 clicking ‘Update Report’ and reference file number: 240403/7326

© Scoop Media

