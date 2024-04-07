Rock Through Bus Window Narrowly Misses Driver In Napier

Senior Sergeant Kevin Stewart:

Enquiries are ongoing after a rock came through the front window of a bus narrowly missing a bus driver in Napier yesterday.

At around 1:50pm on Friday, the bus – containing teenagers - was travelling south along Willowbank Avenue towards Meeanee, when a rock is believed to have been thrown through the window.

The rock narrowly missed the driver, and a passenger in the bus, before falling onto the passenger’s lap.

While we understand there may have been no malicious intent, it is very lucky that no one was hurt, as there could have been incredibly serious consequences..

The driver was able to slow the bus and bring it to a stop near the Meeanee shops, and organise a new bus to continue the journey.

Police are conducting enquiries to identify and locate those involved, and what occurred.

If you happed to have seen someone throw the rock, or this was you, we’d be keen to hear from you.

If you have any information that may assist Police please contact Police on 105 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update report’ and referencing file number: 240406/6764.

