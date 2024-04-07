Investigation Ongoing Into Hastings Firearms Incident

Inspector Lincoln Sycamore, Hawkes Bay Area Commander:

An investigation has been launched after a van was shot driving on Willowpark

Road yesterday around 3:30pm

Those involved are believed to be gang-linked and the shot appears to have

been targeted at an opposing gang. There is no ongoing risk to the public.

Prior to the incident occurring a disorder occurred at a Hawke’s Bay rugby

club. Police arrived and separated the parties, where the group was

dispersed. No injuries were sustained in either incident.

Police have spoken with a number of witnesses and one of those involved and

we ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that may

assist Police in our investigation to contact us on 105 or online at

https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update report’ and referencing

file number: 240407/9520

Alternatively you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers

on 0800 555 111.

