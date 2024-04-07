Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Investigation Ongoing Into Hastings Firearms Incident

Sunday, 7 April 2024, 4:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Inspector Lincoln Sycamore, Hawkes Bay Area Commander:

An investigation has been launched after a van was shot driving on Willowpark
Road yesterday around 3:30pm

Those involved are believed to be gang-linked and the shot appears to have
been targeted at an opposing gang. There is no ongoing risk to the public.

Prior to the incident occurring a disorder occurred at a Hawke’s Bay rugby
club. Police arrived and separated the parties, where the group was
dispersed. No injuries were sustained in either incident.

Police have spoken with a number of witnesses and one of those involved and
we ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that may
assist Police in our investigation to contact us on 105 or online at
https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update report’ and referencing
file number: 240407/9520

Alternatively you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers
on 0800 555 111.

