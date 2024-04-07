Investigation Ongoing Into Hastings Firearms Incident
Inspector Lincoln Sycamore, Hawkes Bay Area Commander:
An investigation has been launched after a
van was shot driving on Willowpark
Road yesterday around 3:30pm
Those involved are believed to be gang-linked
and the shot appears to have
been targeted at an opposing gang. There is no ongoing risk to the public.
Prior to
the incident occurring a disorder occurred at a Hawke’s
Bay rugby
club. Police arrived and separated the parties, where the group was
dispersed. No injuries were sustained in either incident.
Police have spoken with a number
of witnesses and one of those involved and
we ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that may
assist Police in our investigation to contact us on 105 or online at
https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update report’ and referencing
file number: 240407/9520
Alternatively you can report any
information anonymously via Crime Stoppers
on 0800 555 111.