Takaka Unexplained Death Referred To The Coroner

Police investigating the death of Peter Miller who was located deceased at a Takaka rural property last month, do not believe this death to be suspicious.

Police responded to the Pigville Road address around 4pm Tuesday 12 March where his body was located.

Police conducted a scene examination and a number of further enquiries including speaking to residents nearby.

Police continue our enquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

Our thoughts remain with Mr Miller's family who we have remained in contact with over the course of the inquiry.

