Have You Seen Nga-Hou-E-Whā?

Police are appealing for information from the public to assist us with locating 22-year-old Nga-Hou-E-Whā, who was last seen in Māngere on the afternoon of Sunday 7 April 2024.

She is believed to be wearing a light blue tie-dyed long sleeve top, dark blue or black trackpants, and black and white Adidas shoes.

She is also riding a bike of a similar style to the one pictured, but described as pink or gold in colour. It has a brown basket and carrier tray as in the picture.

Police understand she could be anywhere across Tāmaki Makaurau.

Police and her family are concerned for her wellbeing and want to see her return home safety.

If you have seen Nga-Hou-E-Whā or have any information that may assist in locating her please contact Police immediately on 111, referencing file number 240406/8377.

