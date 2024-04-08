Consumers Urged To Rely On Trustworthy Vegetarian Approved And Vegan Certified Trademarks

In a market inundated with an array of food products claiming to be "plant-based" without clear regulations, consumers are urged to look for trustworthy Vegetarian Approved and Vegan Certified trademarks to ensure their dietary choices align with their beliefs and needs.

Recent years have witnessed a surge in the popularity of plant-based diets, with many consumers seeking out food options that are not only nutritious but also align with their ethical and environmental values. However, amidst this growing trend, there has been a concerning lack of legislation to protect consumers from misleading product labels, leaving individuals vulnerable to ambiguous claims.

Despite numerous appeals from consumer advocacy groups, the Commerce Commission and Ministry of Primary Industries, along with the Food Standards Authority, have fallen short in their efforts to standardize product labelling. This lack of cohesive regulation has created a regulatory gap that allows companies to exploit vague terminology such as "plant-based" without facing consequences. This inaction perpetuates a climate where consumers are left to decipher the authenticity of product claims on their own, leading to frustration and mistrust.

"In the absence of clear regulations, it's crucial for consumers to look for trusted Vegetarian Approved and Vegan Certified trademarks on product packaging," says Julia Clements, President of the NZ Vegetarian Society. "These marks serve as a reliable indicator that products have met strict criteria and adhere to established standards for vegetarian and vegan diets."

The Vegetarian Society Approved trademark is a globally recognised symbol, the longest-standing and most well-established trademark of its type. Originating from the UK, it has been used for 50 years. The NZVS has been administering the Vegetarian Society Approved trademark since 1994.

In 2018, the Vegan Certified trademark was developed in response to the strong and increasing demand in NZ for an independent vegan certification programme. The NZ Vegetarian Society owns and administrates the Vegan Certified trademark, as we serve a wide range of vegetarians and vegans. It stands as the sole local vegan trademark within Aotearoa.

The NZ Vegetarian Society encourages consumers to advocate for clearer labelling regulations and to support initiatives aimed at enhancing transparency in the food industry. For a list of products and more information on the Vegetarian Approved and Vegan Certified trademarks, head to the NZVS website.

