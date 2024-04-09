Got Beef? Another Arrest In The Can

A man with an alleged taste for crime is no doubt feeling a little salty after Police canned his plans.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says Papakura’s Community Policing Team were patrolling on foot at Woolworths Takanini yesterday morning when they noticed staff interacting with a male shoplifter.

“The man has then attempted to leave the area and was quickly apprehended by staff.

“It appears the man has allegedly taken 20 cans of corned beef and a couple of other items and attempted to leave the store without paying.”

Inspector Hunter says staff then identified that the man was also sought for a number of other retail thefts in Takanini, Manukau and Meadowlands.

He says the man has charged with eight other incidents of shoplifting, most of which involved the theft of canned corned beef.

“The value of the stolen items equates to more than $2000 and dates back to November 2023.

“Thankfully, the accurate store reporting and the visibility of Police patrolling the area worked well to identify the offending as it took place, while ensuring other prior offences could also be actioned.”

Inspector Hunter says Police and retailers cannot prevent crime alone and rely on the help of the community to stop this illegal activity and hold these offenders to account.

”We encourage members of the public to report suspicious behaviour in and around shops and malls to a member of staff, security, or Police to help prevent retail theft."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

People can report offending as it is occurring by calling 111, or to report matters after the fact by calling 105.

Reports can also be made online by going to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 39-year-old man will appear in Papakura District Court facing nine charges of shoplifting.

© Scoop Media

