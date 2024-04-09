Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Hamilton To Host BLACKCAPS Vs England

Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 8:58 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Christmas will come early for Hamilton’s cricket lovers, as Seddon Park is due to host the third match of the ICC World Championship Tests between the BLACKCAPS and England on 14 – 18 December this year.

Hamilton was chosen as one of three locations for the Test Series, with Christchurch and Wellington also securing a match.

The Test is expected to see an influx of both domestic and international fans, including England's Balmy Army - the globe-trotting cricket supporters club.

Hamilton City Council’s General Manager of Venues, Tourism and Events, Sean Murray, is confident this Test will boost Hamilton’s economy.

“Securing this match is a real win for Hamilton. The bid to host one of these matches was extremely competitive, and we can be proud of what we bring to the table, both at Seddon Park, and as a city."

“We know Hamilton and the Waikato region have a lot to offer, and that our local businesses will benefit from a pre-Christmas boost in visitors.”

Strong demand for details from domestic and international fans prompted New Zealand Cricket to expedite decisions over the England Tests.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate is excited to see what this international event will bring to the city.

“The social and reputational benefits of these types of sporting events cannot be overlooked – they make our city a fantastic place to live and visit, and provide a welcome economic boost to our local economy. We look forward to welcoming the cricket teams and visitors to our beautiful river city.”

More details and ticketing information will be released by New Zealand Cricket in due course.

