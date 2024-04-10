Full Complement Of Iwi Representatives On Council Committees

The appointment of iwi representatives to all the Marlborough District Council’s standing committees continues a long-standing Council commitment to have local iwi at the table.

New Iwi Representatives welcomed at Council this morning from left are Ruihana Smith, Dawn McConnell and RaNae Niven with Mayor Nadine Taylor (second from right)

Welcoming the Iwi Representative appointees prior to today’s full Council meeting, Mayor Nadine Taylor said iwi positions on Council committees had been in place for more than 30 years, however the positions had not always been filled.

“For many years, the mahi was ably undertaken by Richard Hunter and Raymond Smith but their departure after years of dedicated service left us without iwi representation. I am very pleased we now have all three voting positions filled on our Assets and Services, Environment and Planning, and Economic, Finance and Community committees,” Mayor Taylor said.

Council re-committed in December 2022 to fill the vacant seats. The recruitment process took into consideration the request for consistency from Te Tauihu Iwi Chairs collective.

The new Iwi Representatives are:

RaNae Niven - Rangitāne o Wairau, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Koata, Ngāti Kuia, Te Ātiawa, Ngāti Apa ki Te Rā Tō

Dawn McConnell - Te Ātiawa, Ngāti Tama, Ngāti Mutunga, Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Ngāti Koata

Ruihana Smith - Ngāti Kuia, Ngāti Apa ki Te Rā Tō and Ngāi Tahu

“Our three new appointees between them have broad iwi affiliations, professional qualifications and a wide range of skills and experience. I warmly welcome them to the table, and we look forward to their valuable contribution,” Mayor Taylor said.

