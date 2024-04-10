Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Beloved Tortoise Returned To Reptile Park, Police Continue To Appeal For Information

Wednesday, 10 April 2024, 11:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are pleased to advise the tortoise taken from Ti Point Reptile Park last month has been returned to his home.

Police have been making enquiries into the burglary, which was reported on 25 March.

Sergeant Dan McDermott, Warkworth Police Station Officer in Charge, says Police received a call late last week that the tortoise had arrived at an address in Kaitaia.

“The 17-year-old male leopard tortoise has since made the long trek back to Warkworth where he has relaxed back into the safe environment of the park.

“We are thrilled to have been able to assist with returning the tortoise to his home, where he has lived since his early years.

“He is a bit shell-shocked, but appears to be settling back in well.”

Police enquiries into the incident, including how the tortoise travelled to Kaitaia, are ongoing.

“We are working together with our colleagues in Northland to identify the suspects and hold them to account," Sergeant McDermott says.

“We would also like to acknowledge our partnership with Department of Conservation, whose team kindly travelled to Kaitaia to assist with the safe transport of the tortoise.”

Unfortunately, the eight-year-old female green iguana also taken during the burglary remains outstanding.

“We are growing more concerned about the welfare of the iguana and want to see her returned to the park.

“An iguana is not a suitable pet for someone who doesn’t understand what care is required, and we are imploring anyone with information to please get in touch," he says.

Anyone with footage or information that may assist is asked to contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 240320/8108.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

