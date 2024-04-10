Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Long Term Plan Opens For Public Consultation - Marlborough District Council

Wednesday, 10 April 2024, 12:29 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Marlburians are encouraged to make a submission on the Council’s Long Term Plan (LTP) 2024-2034 from tomorrow 11 April until 5pm on 13 May.

The Long Term Plan Consultation Document is open for public submission

Mayor Nadine Taylor said the biggest challenge in this LTP was how to fund the local share of the Marlborough Sounds’ road repairs, which were damaged by storms in 2021 and 2022.

“There are a number of ways they could be funded, which are explained in the LTP Consultation Document. This is available on our website, at Council service centres and libraries and at community drop-in meetings in Blenheim, Picton, Seddon, Rai Valley, Waitaria Bay and Linkwater over the next two weeks.”

“This is one of the most significant decisions facing us in Marlborough: ‘who pays what’ towards rebuilding the transport network in the Sounds over the next decade and beyond.”

“The good news is the New Zealand Transport Agency is planning to contribute 71 per cent of the cost of the repairs and 51 per cent of the road improvements. But that still leaves Marlborough ratepayers needing to find $104 million dollars, the local share of the repair bill.”

“Five options are outlined in the Consultation Document, alongside a range of other items for public feedback. They include increased general roading maintenance funding of $27.5M over the next three years, flood protection improvements for Spring Creek and funding for a sports pavilion at A&P Park in Blenheim.”

“Council's preferred option is to split the Sounds roading repair bill across five Sounds zones with the rest of Marlborough contributing via a uniform annual charge. This would mean non-Sounds ratepayers would contribute about 70 per cent of the cost of repairs.”

“Compared to other regions, Marlborough continues to hold its own - many of our economic indicators reflect a resilient economy. Our proposed rates increase this year is below the average across the country at 12.58%, not including Sounds roading repairs. If the repairs go ahead as we propose, an additional 0.37% will apply, bringing this year’s increase to 12.95%.

“This LTP continues our strong capital expenditure programme with a focus on core infrastructure and public services - pipes in the ground, water treatment facilities and road maintenance. We propose to invest $1 billion over the next 10 years, $277 million more than our previous ten-year plan. With this we will ensure that the people, economy and environment of Marlborough continue to progress and thrive,” Mayor Taylor said.

To make a submission go to https://links.marlborough.govt.nz/haveyoursay from 11 April. Copies of the Consultation Document will be available at Council’s customer service centres.

The Marlborough Regional Land Transport Plan 2024-2027 is also available for public feedback over the same period via Council’s website.

Everyone is welcome at the drop-in meetings and online webinar. The meetings are:

DateTimeLocationMeeting style
Monday 15 April5.30 pm – 7.30 pm

Blenheim

Lansdowne Hub

6B Lansdowne Street, Mayfield,

Community drop-in
Tuesday 16 April2pm – 4pm

Rai Valley

The Millers Rest

6767 State Highway 6

Community drop-in
Wednesday 17 April12.30 pm – 2.30 pm

Waitaria Bay*

Waitaria Bay Hall

Community drop-in
Thursday 18 April5.30 pm – 7.00 pmOnline webinarVia Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88384985861
Friday 19 April12pm ­– 2 pm

Seddon

Awatere Memorial Hall

1C Foster Street

Community drop-in
Monday 22 April2pm – 4pm

Linkwater

Linkwater Settlers and Memorial Hall

1351 Queen Charlotte Drive

Community drop-in
Tuesday 23 April5.30 pm – 7.30 pm

Picton

Port Marlborough Pavilion, Endeavour Park

Waikawa Road

Community drop-in

*Waitaria Bay water taxi - please RSVP. Arrangements have been made for the water taxi from Havelock to pick up passengers from the Portage wharf at 10.30am on its way to Waitaria Bay Hall, returning them to Portage after the meeting.

This service is free to Kenepuru community members but numbers are limited and the water taxi must be pre-booked by contacting Rebecca Waldron at Council, either by email at rebecca.waldron@marlborough.govt.nz or Ph. 03 520 7400.

