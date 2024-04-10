Brynderwyns Traffic To Use Paparoa Oakleigh Road Or SH12/SH14

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising motorists that due to a truck blocking both lanes, Cove Road is currently closed in both directions.

Traffic management is on site and we anticipate that it will take approximately three hours to clear.

In the meantime, light vehicles are being detoured via Paparoa Oakleigh Road and heavy vehicles are urged to use SH12 and SH14.

NZTA is reminding people that while the SH1 Brynderwyn Hills closure is in place, truck-with-trailer-units are not permitted on Cove Road between Waipu Cove (at McLeans Road) and Mangawhai (at Mangawhai Heads Road).

NZTA thanks motorists for their patience while the truck is cleared.

