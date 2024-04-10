Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Don’t Let A Car Thief Become A Firearms Thief – Don’t Leave Firearms In Your Car

Wednesday, 10 April 2024, 2:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are warning hunters to be mindful of security during this hunting season and would like to remind people not to leave firearms in unattended vehicles.

Over the past few days, Police have been notified of a rifle stolen from a ute in North Canterbury and three ute break ins.

It is important all firearms are removed from vehicles left unoccupied for extended periods to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands.

We know a lot of hunters will be heading out to partake in this year’s ‘Roar’ and with duck shooting season just around the corner, it is a timely reminder to take care with the security of firearms.

When you are travelling to your favourite hunting spot, understand safe transportation:

• Your firearms and ammunition should be concealed from view and stored separately.

• Make sure they are secured away when you leave your vehicle for short periods of time – no more than 60 minutes.

• Never leave your firearms or ammunition in a vehicle overnight.

Further information about firearms storage and transportation can be found here(link is external).

