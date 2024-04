Police Making Enquiries Into Fire, Diversions In Place

Emergency services are in attendance at a fire in Helensville this morning near the Kaipara Coast Highway.

The fire was reported to Police around 3.35am.

A male was located near the address and is currently assisting Police with our enquiries.

Emergency services remain at the scene and diversions are currently in place between Pipitiwai Drive and Peak Road.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the fire are ongoing.

