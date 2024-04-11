Heavy Rain Watch For Northland – Drive To The Conditions And Plan Ahead

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is urging motorists to plan ahead and check the latest conditions before driving in Northland, with heavy rain and thunderstorms predicted from this evening until tomorrow morning.

Forecast localised downfalls in the region are significant, and may impact parts of the state highway network, including the possibility of surface flooding and debris on road surfaces.

NZTA is monitoring the conditions closely, receiving regular updates from MetService and working with local authorities.

Planned works around the Northland area are weather dependent, and given the severity of forecast weather, will be deferred to the next suitable day if required. Our crews are proactively monitoring the state highway network and will be ready to respond if needed.

As we head into the school holidays, expect to see more cars on the road. People are encouraged to keep a close eye on the weather forecast and road conditions before starting any journeys throughout the region.

The NZTA Journey Planner contains the latest up to date road conditions, including any delays or road closures.

The latest information on weather warnings and watches can be found at MetService.

