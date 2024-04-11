Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Heavy Rain Watch For Northland – Drive To The Conditions And Plan Ahead

Thursday, 11 April 2024, 9:41 am
Press Release: NZTA

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is urging motorists to plan ahead and check the latest conditions before driving in Northland, with heavy rain and thunderstorms predicted from this evening until tomorrow morning.

Forecast localised downfalls in the region are significant, and may impact parts of the state highway network, including the possibility of surface flooding and debris on road surfaces.

NZTA is monitoring the conditions closely, receiving regular updates from MetService and working with local authorities.

Planned works around the Northland area are weather dependent, and given the severity of forecast weather, will be deferred to the next suitable day if required. Our crews are proactively monitoring the state highway network and will be ready to respond if needed.

As we head into the school holidays, expect to see more cars on the road. People are encouraged to keep a close eye on the weather forecast and road conditions before starting any journeys throughout the region.

The NZTA Journey Planner contains the latest up to date road conditions, including any delays or road closures.

The latest information on weather warnings and watches can be found at MetService.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 