Not our first rodeo: Arrest made in fleeing driver incident

Police have put an end to an alleged prolific offender’s actions after catching up with him in Helensville on Wednesday night.

Waitematā North Area Prevention Manager, Senior Sergeant Roger Small, says Police responded to reports of a Holden Rodeo travelling north with stolen plates on State Highway 1 around 11pm.

“Police enquiries established the plates were linked to an earlier burglary incident.

“As the vehicle exited the motorway at Silverdale, Police signalled for the vehicle to stop, however it failed to do so and allegedly fled the area at speed.”

Police units elected not to pursue and Eagle responded to the area to provide information on the vehicle’s whereabouts.

“The vehicle travelled through Helensville and was observed to be travelling at excessive speeds,” Senior Sergeant Small says.

“It is also alleged the vehicle was driving in a dangerous manner, and often crossed the centre line.”

Police successfully deployed spikes and the vehicle eventually came to a stop and was abandoned before the driver attempted to leave the area on foot.

“The driver ran through several rural properties before he was arrested by Police,” Senior Sergeant Small says.

“The 40-year-old man is due to appear in the North Shore District Court today on charges relating to this incident, including dangerous driving and failing to stop.

“He is also due to appear on charges relating to previous incidents, including burglary, theft, and unlawfully takes motor vehicle.”

