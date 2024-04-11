Strong Winds Predicted Today – Take Care On Auckland Harbour Bridge

Drivers in Auckland will need to take extra care on the Auckland Harbour Bridge today (Thursday 11 April) with heavy wind gusts predicted between 11am and midnight.

High wind gusts remains a risk into the morning hours of Friday.

It is likely that speed limits may be reduced and some lanes on the bridge may close if wind gusts reach threshold levels.

The bridge will remain in a 4 x 4 formation today and into the morning peak on Friday.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Auckland region, covering the overnight period and Friday morning. Very heavy rainfall rates will make for hazardous driving conditions.

Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions and look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge.

Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

NZTA thanks road users for their patience and understanding.

