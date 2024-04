Road Closed Following Milk Tanker Crash, Gore - Southern

A milk tanker is reported to have crashed on Glenkenich Road, Maitland, near Gardyne Road around 12pm.

The vehicle is blocking both lanes and the road is expected to be closed for some time until it can be righted.

The sole occupant is being assessed by Ambulance at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media