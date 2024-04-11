Bricks Fall On Pair’s Alleged Lego Spree

Police have laid a brickload of charges after $20,000 worth of Lego was allegedly stolen from multiple retailers across Auckland.

Sergeant Karen Tabb says Police have been building a case on the alleged actions of an Auckland pair.

“The shoplifting has been taking place at stores right across the region in recent months,” she says.

“In each instance, the alleged thieves brazenly created a diversion in the store by setting off the fire alarm.”

This month, Sergeant Tabb and her team from the Wiri Community Engagement Team executed a search warrant at an address in Māngere.

“A man and a woman were located at the address and were arrested, along with some of the stolen property.”

Sergeant Tabb says Police have charged a 45-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man with 30 counts of shoplifting.

The pair will also face charges under the Fire and Emergency New Zealand Act.

“This is an excellent outcome and the number of charges laid reflect the brazen nature of this alleged offending,” Sergeant Tabb says.

“Police will continue to target prolific offending against retail businesses in our communities.”

The pair remain before the Manukau District Court.

