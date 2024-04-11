Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bricks Fall On Pair’s Alleged Lego Spree

Thursday, 11 April 2024, 1:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have laid a brickload of charges after $20,000 worth of Lego was allegedly stolen from multiple retailers across Auckland.

Sergeant Karen Tabb says Police have been building a case on the alleged actions of an Auckland pair.

“The shoplifting has been taking place at stores right across the region in recent months,” she says.

“In each instance, the alleged thieves brazenly created a diversion in the store by setting off the fire alarm.”

This month, Sergeant Tabb and her team from the Wiri Community Engagement Team executed a search warrant at an address in Māngere.

“A man and a woman were located at the address and were arrested, along with some of the stolen property.”

Sergeant Tabb says Police have charged a 45-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man with 30 counts of shoplifting.

The pair will also face charges under the Fire and Emergency New Zealand Act.

“This is an excellent outcome and the number of charges laid reflect the brazen nature of this alleged offending,” Sergeant Tabb says.

“Police will continue to target prolific offending against retail businesses in our communities.”

The pair remain before the Manukau District Court.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 