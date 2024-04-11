Dates Confirmed For Te Wiki o te Reo Māori 2024

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori has today confirmed the dates for one of New Zealand’s most significant celebrations of the Māori Language.

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori will take place from the 14th – 21st of September 2024, with the 52nd anniversary of the Māori Language Petition falling on a Saturday.

On 14 September 1972, members of Ngā Tamatoa, Te Herenga Waka Victoria University’s reo Māori society, and the New Zealand Māori Students Association collected a petition with more than 30,000 signatures and presented that to parliament. That day also became known as Māori Language Day.

Today, thousands of New Zealanders across the country celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo Māori. These include schools, businesses, community groups, media, and sports teams.

A further announcement for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori is expected in the coming months.

