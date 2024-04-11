Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dates Confirmed For Te Wiki o te Reo Māori 2024

Thursday, 11 April 2024, 10:58 pm
Press Release: Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Maori

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori has today confirmed the dates for one of New Zealand’s most significant celebrations of the Māori Language.

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori will take place from the 14th – 21st of September 2024, with the 52nd anniversary of the Māori Language Petition falling on a Saturday.

On 14 September 1972, members of Ngā Tamatoa, Te Herenga Waka Victoria University’s reo Māori society, and the New Zealand Māori Students Association collected a petition with more than 30,000 signatures and presented that to parliament. That day also became known as Māori Language Day.

Today, thousands of New Zealanders across the country celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo Māori. These include schools, businesses, community groups, media, and sports teams.

A further announcement for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori is expected in the coming months.

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori 2024
14 – 21 September, 2024

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Maori on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 