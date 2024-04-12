One Month On: Black Notice Completed In Gulf Harbour Homicide Investigation

Police acknowledge today marks one month since the body of a woman was located off the water in Gulf Harbour.

Acting Detective Inspector Tim Williams, Waitematā CIB, says the investigation team has been working hard since 12 March to identify the victim and hold those responsible to account.

“Police are continuing to liaise with our overseas counterparts and our enquiries are continuing.

“Police have completed a Black Notice and this has been sent to our international partners through Interpol.

“Our team are also engaging with a number of NZ Police Liaison Officers in regards to this matter.”

As Police have indicated previously, this is a complex investigation.

“We appreciate there are still many questions the community has in relation to this investigation and we can assure you our team is working to find those answers,” Acting Detective Inspector Williams says.

“Police will continue to provide further updates as our investigation allows.”

Police would like to thank those in the community who have come forward with information since our initial appeal and remind the public our dedicated phone line remains open to those who have information to assist.

The community can contact us on 0800 755 021 to speak directly to the investigation team.

You can also provide information via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 240312/9837.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

