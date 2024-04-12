Expect Delays On Auckland Harbour Bridge This Afternoon

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising motorists that due to a serious crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, three southbound lanes are currently closed.

One southbound lane remains open however people are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

Once emergency services clear the scene, we will look to open another southbound lane when it is safe.

All northbound lanes remain open.

The bridge will remain in a 4x4 configuration for the remainder of today.

It’s important that people drive to the conditions, it is raining so please slow down, take extra care and maintain a safe following distance. People should also plan ahead and allow extra time to complete their journey this afternoon.

