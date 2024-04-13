Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Update: Arrest Made After Teenager Targeted And Run Over

Saturday, 13 April 2024, 3:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur:

Waikato Police have arrested a 28-year-old man after a serious incident in which a 15-year-old was run over by a car multiple times.

The boy was walking on Old Taupiri Road about 5pm on Wednesday 10 April, when he was struck by a car and run over. The boy suffered multiple serious injuries and was transported to Waikato Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A 28-year-old Waikato man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and was due to appear in Hamilton District Court today.

Police are not ruling out further arrests.

On Thursday night Police investigating this incident located the car believed to have been used, abandoned in the carpark area of the Pukemokemoke Bush Reserve near Tauhei.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who may have seen this car – a black Toyota Auris with the registration number NBE817.

We would like to hear from any members of the public or motorists who may have seen this car or have dashcam footage, who were travelling in the Huntly area, on Great South Road and the Taupiri area on Wednesday afternoon, particularly between 4.30 and 5.30pm.

We would also like to hear from anyone who saw this car or may have dashcam footage in and around Pukemokemoke Bush Reserve on Tauhei Road.

Police have set up a portal for images and short recordings to be uploaded into. This can be access via the following link: https://taupiri.nc3.govt.nz/.

Anyone with information or larger quantities of footage can contact police on 105 quoting file number: 240410/3018.

