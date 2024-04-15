Sudden Death At Mount Maunganui

Police are investigating the sudden death of a man at
Mount Maunganui this morning.
At 3.40am, Police were
called to a burglary at a building site on Surf Road. As
Police arrived, three suspects fled on foot. While two were
located and arrested, a third offender ran into the sea
where Police lost sight of him.
A shoreline search was
conducted and about 5am the man was found on the shoreline.
Sadly, he was unable to be revived.
Enquiries are
ongoing and further details will be released when they are
available.
