Sudden Death At Mount Maunganui

Monday, 15 April 2024, 8:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are investigating the sudden death of a man at Mount Maunganui this morning.

At 3.40am, Police were called to a burglary at a building site on Surf Road. As Police arrived, three suspects fled on foot. While two were located and arrested, a third offender ran into the sea where Police lost sight of him.

A shoreline search was conducted and about 5am the man was found on the shoreline. Sadly, he was unable to be revived.

Enquiries are ongoing and further details will be released when they are available.

