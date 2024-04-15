Help Save Our Stuff: Applications Now Open For QLDC's Waste Minimisation Community Fund

The 2024 Queenstown Lakes District Council Waste Minimisation Community Fund (WMCF) is now open.

The WMCF is on a mission to empower individuals, community groups, businesses, Iwi/Māori organisations and education providers to pioneer initiatives that reduce or divert waste from landfill and encourage community participation in waste minimisation.

This year, a funding pool of $50,000 is available for community projects that encourage enduring change in behaviour, and $10,000 for commercial waste minimisation or resource recovery projects.

“Whether you're a grassroots community group, a local business or school, or an enthusiastic individual with a great idea that supports reducing waste at the source and or diverts material from landfill, we want to hear from you,” QLDC Senior Sustainability Advisor, Kath Buttar said.

“We want to support projects that prevent waste in the first place as well as projects that focus on keeping resources in circulation through re-use, repair, and repurposing of materials,” she said.

Founded in 2018, the WMCF has seen some incredible projects come to life. In 2023, 15 projects were supported across the district spanning food rescue, textile waste reduction, composting and reuse initiatives.

2023 applicant, the Wakatipu Toy Library, purchased additional soft play and climbing toys for their members to enjoy thanks to the WMCF.

“The benefit of borrowing these types of quality toys is that it reduces waste, allows for the borrowing of age and stage appropriate toys without families having to get rid of them afterwards and is much cheaper for families. As well as being fun, these toys help with motor skill development - for example climbing and safely navigating stairs,” Sarah Fredric, Wakatipu Toy Library spokesperson said.

“Access to this grant has enabled us to purchase toys to replace much loved toys which we had to run a waitlist for,” she said.

Applications for the fund will be open for five weeks, closing on 17 May 2024.

To learn more about QLDC’s Waste Minimisation Community Fund, visit https://www.qldc.govt.nz/services/rubbish-recycling/waste-minimisation-community-fund/

