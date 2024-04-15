We’re Keen To Hear People’s Views On A New Aquatic Facility To Serve Thames’ Future.

Thames Centennial Pool is located on a sacred burial ground, an urupā. Our Council has committed to removing the facility and returning the land to Ngāti Maru. In addition, the pool is 50 years old and is reaching the end of its useful life. It is not fit-for-purpose for current or future community needs. On top of this, a lack of all-year round warm water aquatic provision for Thames and surrounding areas was identified in the Waikato Regional Aquatic Plan seven years ago.

We’re seeking community feedback on four options.

Option A: a new local aquatic facility with all indoor pools on Thames High School grounds – estimated build cost up to $42.5 million

Option B: a new local aquatic facility with a mix of indoor pools and an outdoor pool on Thames High School grounds – estimated build cost up to $36.5 million

Option C: a new sub-regional aquatic facility with a bigger mix of indoor pools in Kōpū South – estimated build cost up to $77 million

Option D: no investment in aquatic provision and Thames Centennial Pool is removed – estimated cost to remove Centennial Pool and restore Taipari Park up to $550,000

Find out more about each of these options and what features they include in the document Thames Aquatic Provision Summary of Options. You can also get printed copies of the document from Thames Council offices front desk, Thames Library and Centennial Pool.

We’re running a survey between Monday 15 April and Monday 6 May asking you what you think of the four options. Fill it out though this link. There are paper copies of the survey available to fill in and hand in at Thames Council office front desk, Thames Library and Centennial Pool.

We’re also running two drop-in sessions at Thames Bowling Club, 512 MacKay Street, Thames on Tuesday 23 April from 11am-1pm and then from 4pm-6pm. That’s your chance to ask questions, explore the options in more detail or get help in filling in the survey.

