Police Make Arrest After Wairoa Incidents

Tuesday, 16 April 2024, 9:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man has been arrested following an incident in Wairoa which left three people injured.

About 4.40am, Police were called to a Queen Street address following a report two people had been assaulted by a person known to them.

An area search was under way for the suspect when officers were called to a reported stabbing at a commercial address on Marine Parade, around 4.50am.

Officers located one person with a critical injury. An officer provided first aid to the victim while another unit began an area search for the alleged offender.

At 5.55am, the sole suspect in both incidents was arrested after returning to the scene on Marine Parade. He will be interviewed this morning.

We are providing support to the victims following this distressing incident. Thankfully, all three are recovering in hospital and are in a stable condition.

We believe this is an isolated incident involving one offender only. Today, investigators will be making further enquiries to establish the full picture of what occurred and why.

Scene examinations will be carried out this morning and members of the public will see an increased Police presence in the area as we provide reassurance patrols across Wairoa.

