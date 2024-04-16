Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Time’s Up: One Charged Over Pakuranga Aggravated Robbery

Tuesday, 16 April 2024, 9:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

One man is facing court after a valuable Rolex watch listed for sale was allegedly stolen in an aggravated robbery.

Police have been investigating after the final stages of the Facebook Marketplace transaction went wrong in Pakuranga.

Detective Sergeant James Mapp, from Counties Manukau East CIB, says the incident occurred on 6 April.

“The victim had listed the watch for sale, when he arranged for what he thought would be a legitimate buyer came to his property.

“While viewing the Rolex, an associate of the buyer has allegedly entered the property and pointed an object at the victim making him think it was a weapon.”

Both offenders fled the property with the watch.

Investigators have been following up lines of enquiry since the incident occurred.

“Over the weekend, we executed a search warrant at a Pakuranga address,” Detective Sergeant Mapp says.

“At the address, a man was located and arrested without incident.

“We were also fortunate to have located the watch at the property and this has been recovered.”

A 19-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery and has appeared in the Manukau District Court.

He is next expected to appear on 6 May 2024.

Counties Manukau East CIB are following lines of enquiry to identify the second person involved, Detective Sergeant Mapp says.

“It is a good outcome that we have been able to return the watch to the victim, who has been profoundly impacted by what happened.

“This serves as a reminder for all of us to be vigilant when buying or selling goods online, particularly with Facebook Marketplace.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 