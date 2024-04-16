Time’s Up: One Charged Over Pakuranga Aggravated Robbery

One man is facing court after a valuable Rolex watch listed for sale was allegedly stolen in an aggravated robbery.

Police have been investigating after the final stages of the Facebook Marketplace transaction went wrong in Pakuranga.

Detective Sergeant James Mapp, from Counties Manukau East CIB, says the incident occurred on 6 April.

“The victim had listed the watch for sale, when he arranged for what he thought would be a legitimate buyer came to his property.

“While viewing the Rolex, an associate of the buyer has allegedly entered the property and pointed an object at the victim making him think it was a weapon.”

Both offenders fled the property with the watch.

Investigators have been following up lines of enquiry since the incident occurred.

“Over the weekend, we executed a search warrant at a Pakuranga address,” Detective Sergeant Mapp says.

“At the address, a man was located and arrested without incident.

“We were also fortunate to have located the watch at the property and this has been recovered.”

A 19-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery and has appeared in the Manukau District Court.

He is next expected to appear on 6 May 2024.

Counties Manukau East CIB are following lines of enquiry to identify the second person involved, Detective Sergeant Mapp says.

“It is a good outcome that we have been able to return the watch to the victim, who has been profoundly impacted by what happened.

“This serves as a reminder for all of us to be vigilant when buying or selling goods online, particularly with Facebook Marketplace.”

