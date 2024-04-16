Five Arrive In The Hands Of Youth Aid In Hawke’s Bay

Hawke’s Bay Police have taken five youths into custody following a stolen vehicle incident on Sunday.

At about 11.30am on Sunday, Police located a stolen vehicle travelling in Otane.

Senior Sergeant Craig Vining says units were quickly able to spike the blue Toyota Aqua hatchback at the intersection of Higginson Street and State Highway 2.

“Police then monitored the vehicle as it travelled south through to Waipawa and then into Waipukurau.

“Due to the vehicle driving at excessive speed, Police did not pursue and later located the vehicle abandoned in a field on Porangahau Road.

“Five youths were located climbing an adjacent hill and are being dealt with by Youth Aid Services.”

Senior Sergeant Vining says the incident was a great example of Police team work.

“This was a really solid team effort, which minimised risk to the public and the occupants of the stolen car.

“Unfortunately, the set of road spikes were uplifted by a member of the public before they could be recovered from the roadside in Otane.

“If you have any information on the whereabouts of the road spikes we ask you to please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 105, by phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz, using Update my report.

Please reference file number 240414/5545.

Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

