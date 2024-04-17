Have You Seen Jessica?

Tuesday, 16 April 2024 - 8:53pm | Eastern

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Jessica Kim, reported missing on Sunday 14 April.

Jessica was last seen between 10.20am and 10.50am on Sunday 14 April. She was seen getting in to a single-cab ute towing a trailer on Te Ara Kahikatea, Whakatu, There appeared to be two men in the ute.

Jessica has dreadlocks down to her waist.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information that could assist in locating Jessica, including the people who picked her up, or anyone who was traveling on Te Ara Kahikatea at the time and saw anything that could be of assistance.

Police and Jessica’s family would like to know she’s safe and ask anyone who has information to call 105 or report online at 105.police.govt.nz(link is external) using Update Report and referencing file number 240415/8098. Please call 111 if you have urgent information to report.

