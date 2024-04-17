Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Have You Seen Jessica?

Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 4:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Have you seen Jessica?

Tuesday, 16 April 2024 - 8:53pm | Eastern

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Jessica Kim, reported missing on Sunday 14 April.

Jessica was last seen between 10.20am and 10.50am on Sunday 14 April. She was seen getting in to a single-cab ute towing a trailer on Te Ara Kahikatea, Whakatu, There appeared to be two men in the ute.

Jessica has dreadlocks down to her waist.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information that could assist in locating Jessica, including the people who picked her up, or anyone who was traveling on Te Ara Kahikatea at the time and saw anything that could be of assistance.

Police and Jessica’s family would like to know she’s safe and ask anyone who has information to call 105 or report online at 105.police.govt.nz(link is external) using Update Report and referencing file number 240415/8098. Please call 111 if you have urgent information to report.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 