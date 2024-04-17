Missing Woman Found, Hawke's Bay
The 26-year-old woman last seen getting into a vehicle in Whakatu on Sunday evening has been located safely in Central Hawke’s Bay.
Police thanks the public for their shares and concern.
The meaning of the word “racism” is being deliberately blurred, for political reasons. Lets re-state the obvious: when people are chronically experiencing worse social outcomes and lower life expectancy due to the colour of their skin, that’s racism. But the targeting of measures to redress those wrongs is not racism – it is justice, long overdue. Only affirmative action by the state can bridge the gaps.
The latest testing at a popular Westport swimming beach appear to show an all clear for E-coli. Earlier samples over summer had flagged contamination from cattle, according to a report to the West Coast Regional Council.
The Government’s policy announced today to ease consenting for coal mining will have a lasting impact across generations. “Today the Government has announced the latest frontier in its relentless assault on our planet, easing the path for more climate-heating coal mining,” says Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick.
“Nicola Willis and Simeon Brown keep telling people there is no money for ferries or public transport, and yet they seem to have no problem exploring another tunnel under Wellington,” Tangi Utikere said.
The Treasury has published today a new Analytical Note co-authored by Melanie Craxton, Bettina Schaer, Tim Maddock and Carly Soo, Assessing the economic and fiscal impacts of climate change in New Zealand: a new framework to support deeper understanding.
The coalition Government has today announced purrfect and pawsitive changes to the Residential Tenancies Act to give tenants with pets greater choice when looking for a rental property, says Housing Minister Chris Bishop.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Foreign Minister Winston Peters have condemned Iran’s shocking and illegal strikes against Israel. “These attacks are a major challenge to peace and stability in a region already under enormous pressure," Mr Luxon says.