Police Appeals To Speak To Driver Following Collision Involving Horse, Taupo

Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 11:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Taupo Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Andrew Livingstone:

Police are wanting to speak to a driver after a collision north of Taupo between a car and a horse early this morning.

Around 5:20am, Police were called to State Highway 1, near Oruanui Road, following reports of horses loose on the road.

Police want to ensure the driver of the vehicle, reported to have collided with one of the horses, is okay, and ask that they contact Police to let us know – referencing event number P058450618.

The horses posed significant risk to motorists travelling along a main busy route in the dark, with the potential for a more serious crash.

The horses began travelling down Tram Road, off of State Highway 1, and officers made a number of attempts to secure the horses safely and without incident. However, the horses began to travel at speed towards the highway and unfortunately Police had to resort to fatally shooting them.

Livestock, especially large livestock, cause exceptional risk to the safety of motorists when they are loose on the roads and Police treat these incidents extremely seriously.

Police use every option available to us when we are called to these incidents with the aim to prevent harm to members of the public, and - where we can - the animals.

However, due to the risks involved, in some cases we unfortunately have to resort to serious measures.

Police urge farmers and livestock owners to ensure the perimeter of your property is secure, and gates are locked.

