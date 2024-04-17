Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Closing The Door On Vehicle Crime

Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 11:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police had an extra gear to apprehend a group allegedly interfering with vehicles in Flat Bush.

On Tuesday night, a concerned member of the public reported suspicious activity around parked vehicles.

Inspector Rakana Cook, Counties Manukau East’s Area Prevention Manager, says Police responded to the Flat Bush School Road area before 7pm.

“There was a Police unit in the area at the time and they quickly responded to the report.

“On arrival the unit halted the trio in their tracks, and they ran on foot into Barry Curtis Park.”

But they weren’t able to get far.

“All three, aged between 14 and 17, were soon taken into custody, and our enquiries are ongoing,” Inspector Cook says.

So far, a 14-year-old male has been charged with unlawfully interfering with a motor vehicle.

He will appear before the Manukau Youth Court.

“Police are also speaking with one of the males in relation to other recent offending in the area.”

Inspector Cook acknowledges the East Auckland community continuing to report offending taking place in their neighbourhood.

“Quickly reporting matters by calling 111 about incidents such as people interfering with vehicles is really helpful for Police,” he says.

“It is allowing us to respond and potentially disrupt wider offending against the community.”

It's a timely reminder following recent reports of tools being stolen from tradespeople’s vehicles in the East Auckland area.

Police continue to remind the community to report suspicious activity, Inspector Cook says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 