Closing The Door On Vehicle Crime

Police had an extra gear to apprehend a group allegedly interfering with vehicles in Flat Bush.

On Tuesday night, a concerned member of the public reported suspicious activity around parked vehicles.

Inspector Rakana Cook, Counties Manukau East’s Area Prevention Manager, says Police responded to the Flat Bush School Road area before 7pm.

“There was a Police unit in the area at the time and they quickly responded to the report.

“On arrival the unit halted the trio in their tracks, and they ran on foot into Barry Curtis Park.”

But they weren’t able to get far.

“All three, aged between 14 and 17, were soon taken into custody, and our enquiries are ongoing,” Inspector Cook says.

So far, a 14-year-old male has been charged with unlawfully interfering with a motor vehicle.

He will appear before the Manukau Youth Court.

“Police are also speaking with one of the males in relation to other recent offending in the area.”

Inspector Cook acknowledges the East Auckland community continuing to report offending taking place in their neighbourhood.

“Quickly reporting matters by calling 111 about incidents such as people interfering with vehicles is really helpful for Police,” he says.

“It is allowing us to respond and potentially disrupt wider offending against the community.”

It's a timely reminder following recent reports of tools being stolen from tradespeople’s vehicles in the East Auckland area.

Police continue to remind the community to report suspicious activity, Inspector Cook says.

