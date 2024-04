Serious Crash: Dairy Flat Highway, Dairy Flat: - Waitematā

Police are in attendance at a serious crash on Dairy Flat Highway, Auckland.

The crash, involving a truck and a cyclist, occurred at around 11.23pm.

The cyclist has suffered critical injuries and is being transported to hospital.

Dairy Flat Highway is closed in both directions and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and will examine the scene.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media