Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

High Debt Levels Hindering Access To Most Affordable Homes

Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 1:52 pm
Press Release: Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity is concerned about the difficulty they’re finding to confirm families into new, affordable, two-bedroom homes in Māngere East, Auckland, largely due to rising household debt levels.

Conrad LaPointe, CEO Habitat Northern says, “Opportunities like our rent to buy home ownership model are rarely available, and the fact that many families who meet the household income criteria are unable to access our programme due to their debt levels is heart breaking.”

“There is an obvious need as we have had many applications through, but unfortunately most are struggling to make ends meet due to the high cost of living. This is making even these most affordable homes inaccessible to many families who would benefit most.”

“We do refer applicants onto a variety of organisations who can support families with debt consolidation, but we know that these vital services are under significant pressure to support the high number of families that could benefit from their support.”

The Habitat homes are available for working families or couples wanting to make homeownership a reality.

The rent to buy programme requires no deposit and ensures future homeowners pay an affordable rent, with repayments paying off the purchase price of their home. This model is for many medium income households their only chance at stepping onto the property ladder.

The purchase price of the home is set at an affordable level and all equity gained from time of occupancy is transferred to the homeowner. After a five-to-ten-year period the future homeowners will take out a mortgage with a bank and purchase the home from Habitat.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We are providing a unique opportunity to help in the homeownership dream. If families can afford to rent a home, then they can afford to own a home through Habitat’s model. “

Habitat are encouraging all interested people to visit their website for more information and to apply: https://habitat.org.nz/northern/how-we-help/pho/

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Habitat for Humanity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 