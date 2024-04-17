Road Safety Heroes Competition: Calling All Young Artists

Entries are now open for budding young local artists to enter Queenstown Lakes District Council’s Road Safety Week Bus Stop display competition.

QLDC One network roading technician Sarah Thomson said the competition aims to help engage young people in road safety through getting creative.

“This year over road safety week we’re celebrating our road safety heroes. From emergency services and health professionals to road workers, transport engineers and community campaigners, every single person has a part to play in making journeys safer,” she said.

“Our art competition is a fun and creative way for kids to get involved, celebrate our local heroes and think about why road safety matters,” she said.

An entry form can be collected from any Council office, library or recreation centre district-wide, or downloaded here.

The winning artwork will be displayed at local bus stops in Queenstown and Wānaka during Road Safety Week, starting on 20 May 2024.

Entries close on Friday 3 May 2024.

